Newport State Park could potentially see a new dark-sky amphitheater, with help from the community

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Department of Natural Resources is asking neighbors to weigh in on building a special new amphitheater at Newport State Park.



The state park in Ellison Bay is the only designated dark-sky park in the state of Wisconsin, making it one of the darkest spots in the state.

"We routinely get 60 to over 100 people for our dark sky events. We've had several issues of people kinda walking into the grass area and tripping and stuff like that so we really wanted to make a nice designated area for it," Eric Hyde said.

Eric Hyde is the DNR's Peninsula Unit Superintendent, overseeing Peninsula, Newport, and Rock Island State Park. He says the DNR asking for the community's help with some new projects.

The projects include bringing a dark-sky amphitheater to Newport.

"We're seeking the public's comments on this, so once we get all the comments in and the deadline closes. We'll review it internally with our planners and leadership. See if we need to tweak anything or if it's generally supportive" Hyde said.

Hyde says local partners helped with funding and if the project is approved it would include a 100-seat amphitheater and an observation deck.

The earliest the project could start is next fall.

"Possibly in fall of 2025 that we'll start building if everything goes through and get the approvals and funding's all there," Hyde said.

Hyde says accessibility is also a focus if the project is authorized.

"There are two paths that kinda go to the lake but don't really connect. So we wanna connect those so that people with wheelchairs or other accessibility devices, can go along the lake for a short little stretch that they can easily make it to the dark-sky amphitheater area. And enjoy all the presentations like everyone else" said Hyde.

The DNR is asking that you submit your comments by November 25, to the information below:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

C/O René Buys, DNR Property Planner

101 S. Webster St.

PO Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707

ReneJ.Buys@wisconsin.gov or 608-982-1688

