New owners bring fresh life to historic Maxwelton Lodge

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Travelers from near and far have passed through the doors of this historic lodge for nearly a century. Today, new ownership is bringing renewed energy to the property, carefully restoring it while honoring its rich past.



Kriss Schorer's family built Maxwelton Lodge and Golf Course back in 1929.

"Every time we go by, it kind of makes our heart happy," Schrorer said.

It’s changed hands before, but Schorer is excited new ownership looks to preserve its look and legacy.

"We were really happy to know that they were going to get the resort updated and growing again," Schorer said.

Barb Zarvan and Julie Kowalkowski bought the property in 2023.

"I think it's really important to maintain that piece of history here. You know, I have no idea if someone else would've purchased this lodge what they would've done with it," Owner Barb Zarvan said.

Julie says her husband first visited Maxwelton 30 years ago and fell in love with the place.

The resort still retains many of its original structural features dating back to the Prohibition era.

"A lot of these older pictures we kept because it really gets back to what the vibe was back in the 1920s," Owner Julie Kowalkowsk said.

Julie and Barb are honoring the lodge’s past while updating its eleven rooms and banquet space for today’s guests.

"We want to keep each room kind of individualized kind of that boutique feel," Kowalkowsk said.

The surrounding golf course is now owned by former Packers president Mark Murphy.

On site, a new restaurant called Gatsby’s Grille nods to the era when the lodge was built.

"We've got all the golfers coming in who have been coming here for years, constantly telling us how grateful they are. We have people come in just wanting to look around at what we’ve done, and I think that’s continuing to grow," Zarvan said.

The lodge operates from Memorial Day through October, and the owners say more renovations are planned for the future.