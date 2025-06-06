DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A new exhibit at the Door County Maritime Museum highlights the history of the Coast Guard and honors a Door County native for his service during the Allied invasion of Normandy



The Door County Maritime Museum exhibit Sentinels of the Door explores the history of the Coast Guard in Door County

Jeffrey Gislason, the son of Captain Gene Gislason who operated a vessel during D-Day

Captain Gislason's awards and medals on display at the Maritime Museum

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

While Friday marked 81 years since D-Day, Maritime Museum Deputy Director Sam Pearlman says the tribute to Door County heroes is on display year-round.

"Gene Gislason, a Door County native, was the Captain, the commander of a landing vessel," Pearlman said.

NBC26 GOT TO LEARN ABOUT CAPTAIN GENE GISLASON’S, AND GOT TO SEE HOW HIS BRAVERY IS BEING HONORED, WATCH BELOW:

New exhibit at Maritime museum showcases Door county hero’s D-Day legacy

Captain Gene Gislason served as the commanding officer of the U.S.S. Landing Craft Infantry 94, leading the landing of assault troops on Omaha Beach during the morning of the D-Day invasion.

NBC26 spoke with his son, Jeffrey Gislason who now lives in Oregon about his father’s service and the impact it had on his life.

"I kinda followed in his footsteps and signed up for R.O.T.C in college, went to Germany for two years," Jeffrey Gislason said.

The Gislason family donated several of Captain Gislason’s items to the Maritime Museum, including his Bluejackets Manual, a Coast Guard manual and his uniform decorated with his original ribbon.

"I think it was a great idea to put that exhibit in the museum," Gislason said.

It wasn’t without challenges for Gislason. On the morning of the D-Day invasion, his craft took enemy fire. Despite the damage, he managed to get it repaired and made multiple trips to deliver troops to the beach, all while under fire.

"Ultimately, the most incredibly successful invasion in wartime history," Pearlman said.

For Gislason, being able to see his dad’s portrait and part of his uniform on display is a powerful reminder of his father’s legacy.

"It makes me really proud to have a dad like that," Gislason said.

The Maritime Museum calls Captain Gislason a true national hero. His bravery on D-Day earned him the Silver Star and a place of honor at Arlington National Cemetery.