DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — In Sturgeon Bay, neighbors can now come to the Full Hearts Fridge on Third Avenue at any time of day and take free food and canned goods.

"Here in Sturgeon Bay, we don't have anything like that where there's 24/7 access," Full Hearts Fridge co-organizer and Door County Mutual Aid member Matt Peter said.

In Door County, not many food banks are open after the sun goes down. But there is now an exception: the Full Hearts Fridge, in front of The Pearl of Door County on Third Avenue.

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New 24-hour community fridge in Sturgeon Bay helps neighbors in need

It was created by Door County Mutual Aid, an organization that focuses on food security and reducing waste for neighbors

Peter and fellow Full Hearts Fridge co-organizer and Door County Mutual Aid member Carol Jensen-Olson say it is a special project.

"(If) you want a snack, you can stop by the fridge and find a snack," Jensen-Olson said. "If they've been working late, and just haven't had time to get to the grocery store, anything like that. Hopefully, they can come here and find a ready-made meal."

The following items can be donated to Full Hearts Fridge:



Prepared meals clearly labeled with all ingredients and date prepared (These meals must be made using safe food handling guidelines, like washing hands and wearing a hairnet)

Grab and go meals and snacks

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Pasteurized milk

Raw and cooked eggs

Yogurts and cheeses

Deli meat

Bread and other baked goods

Frozen meals

Peter and Jensen-Olson say the fridge has been open for about three weeks.

"It feels like an eternity ago already," Peter said.

But they say it has been getting a lot of use, with neighbors and restaurants donating food.

"Every time you come, it's different," Peter said. "Food is leaving, lots of food is coming in. So, it's obviously a very needed resource in this community."

Neighbors NBC 26 spoke to say that they like having the fridge closeby, and appreciate that they can donate produce and canned goods at any time.

That generosity is something Peter and Jensen-Olson encourage.

"Anybody can do this," Jensen-Olson said. "You don't have to belong to an organization, or anything like that. You're the community, you're the people. This is who we are."

Peter and Jensen-Olson say that they want to create more community fridges, eyeing places in Northern Door County. They say that will happen after seeing the impact of the Sturgeon Bay location.