DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Would you use a trail to bike, walk, or run from Egg Harbor to Sister Bay if you had the chance?

On Tuesday, neighbors gathered in Gibraltar to share their input on potential routes for a new trail that would connect several Door County communities.

We spoke, we neighbors at the meeting watch below to see what they had to see:

Neighbors share input on trail connecting Door county communities

“People have looked at various ways of connecting the villages by bike trail,"Door County Trails member, Craig Charles said.

He says Tuesday’s open house gave neighbors a real opportunity to weigh in on what the trail could look like.

“This is the first time it really, really was put to the people as far as wanting an off-road bike trail system versus an on-road system," Charles said.

The plan for the 16-mile trail began gaining traction in 2023, supported by funding from a WisDOT TAP grant.

Proposed routes would pass through several communities including Fish Creek Park, along Juddville Road in the town of Gibraltar, and extending all the way to the village of Egg Harbor.

Tom Kraack, who lives near one of the proposed routes, stopped by the open house to learn more.

“Mostly here just to get an idea of what the plan is," Tom Kraack said.

His main concern is whether the most popular trail route would end up on busy roads.

“I don't see how they can avoid some crossings over Highway 42," Kraack said.

Tonya Crowlee is part of a hiking group that meets every Wednesday morning.

“We hike about an hour, two to four miles every Wednesday," Hiker Tonya Crowlee said.

The new trail options could really make a difference for the community.

“We also feel it will add a lot of safety to our community to get people off the roads and onto the trails," Crowlee said.

After gathering community input, the team will finalize the study and open it for public review, with final approval expected around October.

If you couldn’t attend Tuesday’s open house but would still like to share your feedback on the trail route, the next opportunity will be at another open house on September 26 in the town of Gibraltar.