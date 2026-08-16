Neighbors give mixed reactions after Town of Sevastopol poses hamlet name change

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Along one portion of Wisconsin Highway 57, you can see a lot of places named Sevastopol, like the town hall, the school district and the park.

The one place you won't see it is on a map. That will take you to Institute.

In the Town of Sevastopol's Summer 2026 newsletter, chairman Dan Woelfel raised the idea of changing the name of the hamlet (a small community settlement smaller typically smaller than a village) to Sevastopol.

Woelfel said that supporters of the idea list several benefits:



Greater recognition of the Town’s identity and 150-plus years of history.

Better alignment with the schools, town hall, park, and other community landmarks already known as Sevastopol.

Increased visibility for Sevastopol and local businesses in tourism materials, maps, and visitor resources.

Woelfel also added that no businesses would be required to change their names, signage, stationary or branding.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Neighbors give mixed reactions after Sevastopol poses name change idea

Matt Frank frequently visits Door County from Green Bay, and likes the potential change.

"I think it makes sense," he said. "I think it makes it easier to understand, (and creates) a little less confusion. It's probably a good idea."

While Institute neighbor Diane Manning prefers calling the area Institute, she also thinks a change would clarify any confusion.

"I live in the hamlet of Institute, I live across the street from the Sevastopol Town Hall and the Sevastopol School District and my address is Sturgeon Bay," she said. "Any of those three things is what I've used (to describe the area)."

According to the Town’s 150th Sesquicentennial History Book, the community's name originated from the St. Aloysius Institute, a catholic school which was established in the late 1800s. The Town of Sevastopol was chartered in 1859, decades before St. Aloysius was established.

Dennis Schartner says that the name Institute is all he knows. Not just because his father went to the school, but because he co-owns the Institute Saloon at the hamlet's key intersection at Highway 57 and County Road P.

"I don't like the idea of changing it," he said. "I ain't changing the bar name. It's still going to be the Institute Saloon no matter what."

For now, the buildings say Sevastopol. The maps say Institute. The people will keep calling it whatever feels like home.

The Town of Sevastopol noted that this is simply a discussion item right now, and the Town Board is interested in hearing from residents, property owners and businesses. If anything changes, NBC 26 will continue to cover the future of the hamlet's name.