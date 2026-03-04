Neighbors challenge demolition of Egg Harbor’s Alpine lodge

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The future of the historic Alpine Lodge in Egg Harbor is back in the spotlight this week. Neighbors are asking a judge to step in to prevent the property from being demolished.

In October, Egg Harbor’s Zoning Board approved a permit allowing the demolition of the lodge, a decision that has sparked a legal challenge from residents.

In response, several Egg Harbor residents, including Myles Dannhausen Sr., filed a petition in November to challenge the zoning board’s demolition decision and advocate for the lodge’s preservation.

The residents are now in court alongside the owners of the Alpine Lodge as the legal process moves forward.

"Our [group's] role is preservation," Dannhausen said.

In early December, a judge issued a temporary restraining order to halt any demolition at the lodge while the case proceeds through the courts.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, during which the judge will decide whether additional documents or information can be included in the case record.

Dannhausen Sr. says that preserving historic properties is important for the future of Egg Harbor.

"If we continue to take away those opportunities, the region will suffer," Dannhausen said.

Coleen Bins, a business owner near the Alpine Lodge, says she supports efforts to preserve the historic property.

"It's just mainly support for keeping some of the history," Bins said.

I reached out to the lodge's owners, Matt and Karla Sagorac, and Karla sent back a statement reading in part; "The lodge has not been operational since 2018, and that the Egg Harbor Fire Department condemned it after a structural engineer deemed it unsafe."

Thursday’s ruling will not decide the future of the Alpine Lodge, but it could affect what evidence the court considers as the case moves forward.