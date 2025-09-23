DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A new mountain bike trail is being developed at Big Hill Park, with the goal of attracting more local interest in off-road cycling.

The Friends of Big Hill Park received approval this summer to expand the off-road mountain bike trail at Big Hill Park in Sturgeon Bay.

Watch below to learn more about the trail expansion:

Mountain bike trail expansion underway at Big Hill Park

"Sturgeon Bay is working very hard to, like I said, provide those outside activities for people," Helen Bacon, the chair of the Sturgeon Bay Parks and Recreation Committee, said.

Bacon says the city of Sturgeon Bay supports the expansion, just as it did the original trail.

"There were a group of people who wanted to put in a mountain biking trail. We approved the first trail in, I believe it was 2019," Bacon said.

That stretch was just 0.3 miles, but with the new addition, it will grow to 1.3 miles.

The trail runs close to a neighborhood, and not everyone is on board with the expansion.

"In the six years since the original trails were put in, they've had virtually no use," Will Gregory, the neighbor who started the petition, said.

Gregory started a petition hoping to put a stop to the project, saying the park should be left as it is.

"We just want them to pause so we can kinda take stock of what's being— what's been done," Gregory said.

NBC26 reached out to the Friends of Big Hill Park, the group building the trail, but they were unable to comment at this time.

The city says anyone with concerns is welcome to speak at the Parks and Recreation meeting on Wednesday, when they will discuss the trail.