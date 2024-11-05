Mixed opinions about a new commercial hotel in Sturgeon Bay

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — During a meeting on Tuesday, the common council of Sturgeon Bay will vote on revisions to the developmental agreement for the new Hampton Inn hotel.



Location of where the new Hampton Inn will be built in Sturgeon Bay.

Josh Vanlieshout, the Sturgeon Bay city administrator explains the new revisions.

People on the streets of Sturgeon Bay share their thoughts on the new hotel.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In August, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council voted to approve an 81-unit Hampton Inn hotel.

"You know having a diverse or wide array of options for folks visiting the community to stay there for a short term or a mid-term is really important," Josh Vanlieshout said.

Sturgeon Bay city administrator, Josh Vanlieshout says the new hotel will be located on the corner of Egg Harbor Road and 12th Avenue.

The changes in the agreement include the developer, the date they have to obtain ownership of the property, the year of minimized assessed value guaranteed, and the completion date.

The Hampton Inn is one of four major hotels in Sturgeon Bay, a popular vacation spot known for its charming "mom-and-pop" motels and cozy bed-and-breakfasts.

"As a traveler, we come this way for the more quaint hotels. If I was coming up here for work, holding a conference, or even just calling on clients if there was some kinda client here I would be dealing with. I would stay at a more commercial hotel" Doug Mulay said.

Doug Mulay is in Door County with his wife on a fall trip but he says for business, he would rather stay in a commercial hotel.

Others in the area say they prefer the coziness of staying local.

"Staying in a local place gives me a feel of the town, I can make some connections to the people and to the place so yeah I'd prefer Airbnb or a local hotel," Mohamed Sadik said.

The developers for the Hampton Inn have until June 30th, 2026 to complete the new hotel.