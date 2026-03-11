‘Mixed feelings:’ local Veterans reflect on the War in Iran

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — For veterans in the area, the war with Iran is stirring a mix of emotions. Many are sharing how the conflict is affecting them, their families, and the community.

"I have mixed feelings if I’m going to be completely honest," U.S. Marine Veteran Matt Ranzau, said.

Before Ranzau became an innkeeper in Fish Creek, he served as a United States Marine.

His four years in the Corps included training during Operation Desert Storm, an experience he says gives him a unique perspective on today’s tensions in the Middle East.

"From the side of carefulness, I question what our end goal is there, how long troops will be involved, and whether it could expand into a wider conflict in the region," Ranzau said.

He says he has mixed feelings about the United States' goals but says Iran’s past attacks on U.S. troops are a stark reminder of how quickly service members can be put at risk.

"This time may be the right time to finally end those conflicts, though sometimes success on the battlefield doesn’t equate to political success," Ranzau said.

Brad Allen, another Marine veteran, draws on his 13 years of service, including a tour in Operation Iraqi Freedom, to explain how those experiences shape his perspective on today’s tensions.

"When you’re there as a veteran, you don’t see all that. You just see what today’s mission is, who we’re helping," Brad Allen, said.

Allen says one thing he hopes the community remembers: support the troops. It means a lot while they’re serving abroad.