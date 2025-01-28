Mayoral mix-up, candidate challenges city's decision to remove her from the ballot

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The city of Sturgeon Bay says one candidate for mayor won't be appearing on the ballot after they discovered an error on her nomination papers.



For Andrea Frank a candidate for mayor of Sturgeon Bay.

"The process has been a little challenging as of late," Frank said.

After submitting all of her nomination forms and signatures, the city discovered an error..

"It was never brought to my attention that there were any issues within my signatures," Frank said.

According to the city, at least three of her 51 signatures belonged to people living outside of Sturgeon Bay. Candidates are required to have at least 50 signatures all living within city limits to be placed on the ballot.

Frank says she reached out to the city multiple times to make sure everything was in order and she claims the city told her the paperwork was fine.

"I had until January 10 to rectify any issues if there was," Frank said.

She even collected additional signatures in case her paperwork was challenged. However, she says it was only after the deadline the city told her about the invalid signatures.

She's now taking her concerns to the state elections commission.

"And they said that I was justified in bringing a claim against the city, and the city clerk's office," Frank said.

Frank filed a complaint against the city of Sturgeon Bay and the city clerk, her complaint stating "[The city] failed to properly review and file nomination signatures in a timely manner."

I reached out to the Sturgeon Bay city clerk several times for comment about Frank's claims but have not yet heard back.

"Now we'll just have to wait for the state, they have a time period to respond, and the city does. And then the state will decide on how it goes" Frank said.

She says she will continue campaigning and the city has until February 13 to respond to the complaint. After the deadline, the state election commission will review the information and make a decision.