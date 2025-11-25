DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — At the Corner of the Past Historical Museum, visitors to the Door County Christkindlmarkt will notice new ADA-accessible features designed to make getting around easier for everyone.

Now entering its fifth year, the Door County Christkindlmarkt continues to grow and evolve, and this season brings some of the most visitor-friendly improvements yet at its longtime host location.

We spoke with the organizers to learn more about the new ADA-accessible features, watch below:

Making the market accessible: Door County Christkindlmarkt debuts new ADA features

“We installed a new, kind of geotech system that makes the grounds here less of a farm with ups and downs and more of a smooth walking area," John Nelson, organizer for the Door County Christkindlmarkt said.

Nelson says that after hearing from visitors about the challenges of navigating the grounds, especially for those who need ADA-accessible walkways, the team decided it was time to make some improvements.

“We had a lot of outreach from the disabled community after this event started, and you know, why shouldn’t they be able to come to an outdoor Wisconsin event," Nelson said.

Last week, the team installed an environmentally friendly paving system along the property’s main walkways and gathering areas, making the market more accessible for all visitors.

Visitors can now experience the new ADA-accessible flooring firsthand, which is designed for smooth and easy navigation throughout the market.

“All these circles that are about the size of an orange or whatever, that are linked together, hold that sand base in place. Then they’re filled with pea gravel, and the whole thing miraculously becomes this great thing to walk on," Nelson said.

The organizers are also adding more accessible parking spaces closer to the market’s main entrances to make visiting easier for everyone.

“There haven’t always been ADA-compliant buildings and walkways, and that’s a part of the public that should be able to access an event like this. This is a people’s event," Nelson said.

With the new ADA-accessible features in place, the Door County Christkindlmarkt is ready to welcome visitors on opening day, Friday, November 28.