Making playtime inclusive: Sturgeon bay’s new sensory cafe

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Downtown Sturgeon Bay's newest play cafe isn’t your average spot: It’s designed to help kids, inspired by the owner’s own son.

On Friday, Sensory Seekers Play Cafe officially opened in Sturgeon Bay.

Co-owner Hailee Sternard says the idea came from her own experience as a mom.

"After my son was diagnosed with autism, we wanted to make it something more, and sensory-friendly for kids on the spectrum," Hailee Sternard, co-owner of Sensory Seekers Play Cafe, said.

In September, her son was formally diagnosed with autism.

"We have a small-scale sensory room for my son at home, and I was sitting there playing with him one day and thought, this would be really fun but make it big," Sternard, said.

Finding inclusive play spaces outside their home meant driving all the way to Green Bay, which made her realize the community needed a sensory-friendly space nearby.

"We knew there was a need, just as parents, for play spaces in the area," Sternard, said.

The cafe is designed for children who need a calmer, more sensory-friendly environment to play and explore.

"This [room] has a lot of visual elements with some tactile experiences," Sternard, said.

The cafe features a variety of textures, sounds, and activities to help kids learn, explore, and feel comfortable in a sensory-friendly environment.

The Sensory Play Cafe features four unique rooms for kids to enjoy: the Wiggle Room, Discovery Room, Tranquility Room, and Exploration Den.

"At the end of the day, I'm just a mom who saw a need in the community and made it friendly for kiddos like mine but now every kid is welcome," Sternard, said.

Sternard hopes that with the Sensory Play Cafe now open, it will inspire more inclusive spaces like hers throughout the community.