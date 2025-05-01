Ludington legend, Sturgeon Bay stop: a ferry needs fixing

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The famed S.S. Badger passenger ferry arrived in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday afternoon for planned repairs. NBC26 was there when it docked and spoke with people who gathered to watch the ship arrive. Many saying it brought back memories of their time aboard.



Shipwatchers in Sturgeon Bay waiting on the arrival of the S.S. Badger

The historic S.S. Badger arriving in Sturgeon Bay via Green Bay

The Door County Maritime Museum explains the history of the Badger and its ties to Sturgeon Bay

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We had to come out and see it make the trip around," said Jackie Vandoren, who lives in Egg Harbor and came down to watch the Badger.

Vandoren grew up in Manitowoc and saw the S.S. Badger almost daily. As a child, she took trips on it with her family, so seeing the ship come to Sturgeon Bay for repairs felt like a full-circle moment.

"We had that parked in Manitowoc when we lived there all our lives, and now to see it up here again, it's fun," Vandoren said.

The S.S. Badger is in Sturgeon Bay for 10 days, docked at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding for propeller repairs. Sam Perlman of the Door County Maritime Museum says it’s more than just a repair, it’s a homecoming.

"The Badger was built right here in Sturgeon Bay, so it's always fun to have the Badger come back to its home port," Sam Perlman said.

The S.S. Badger was built in Sturgeon Bay in 1952, originally serving as a ship that transported railcars across Lake Michigan. Today, it carries passengers and their cars from Manitowoc to Ludington, Michigan, for five months each year.

Dennis Myer and his wife traveled on the Badger just a few months ago.

"Last summer we went up to Mackinac Island, so we kinda drove south and got on at Ludington and we crossed over," Dennis Myer said

The strong bond between locals in the area and in Manitowoc with the S.S. Badger stems from the ship’s long-standing presence in their communities

"The Badger has been operating in that community and in this area for its entire history. That's what it was made for," Perlman said.

The S.S. Badger will make a stop in Manitowoc on its way back to Ludington, Michigan, just in time to kick off the car ferry season on May 16.