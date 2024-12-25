Local tourism group names winners in Sturgeon Bay holiday window decorating contest

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Local businesses in Sturgeon Bay have unwrapped their holiday windows, some earning awards like most whimsical, most nostalgic and most cheerful, courtesy of Destination Sturgeon bay.

The Gnoshery Board Game Cafe's "whimsical" window display with their home-made game tree and giant hot chocolate cups

Dawn Fischer the owner of Wilkins and Olander describes the process of creating a window display

New business the Naked Sheep Yarn Shop feels the support of neighbors after winning "Most Nostalgic" display

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This holiday season businesses got to showcase their creative sides as part of Destination Sturgeon Bay's Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay.

"People love it, like they love to bring the kids" Dawn Fischer said.

Dawn Fischer is the owner of Wilkins and Olander - a boutique in downtown Sturgeon Bay. For her, unwrapping Sturgeon bay is an essential part of the holidays.

"Unwrapping and display of all the windows, it's a fun way to kick off the holidays" Fischer said.

Neighbors in Door county voted on Facebook with different categories of window displays.

Wilkins and Olander won the "Most Whimsical display" award for their creative display of different color themed windows.

"Every year we rack our brains, we sometimes start in January and every year we try to come up with something different" Fischer said.

Pat Fuge who owns the Gnoshery Board Game Cafe thinks the unwrapping is a creative way to engage with the community.

"It shows that we're an active member of the community. That's real important for all the businesses in downtown Sturgeon Bay. You know destination does a really great job of bringing us together" Fuge said.

The Gnoshery was also awarded "Most Whimsical display" for their windows of giant homemade hot cocoa mugs and a home-made board game Christmas tree.

Lastly a winter wonderland-themed display which won "Most Nostalgic display."

"It started out with me finding that reindeer and sleigh somewhere online on sale. So I started building the entire window around the sleigh" Lori Steele said.

Lori Steele co-owns the Naked Sheep Yarn Shop, one of the city's newest shops. She says awards like this are proof the Door County community is committed to supporting new businesses.

"I know that may sound silly but we feel like the community has really welcomed us" Steele said.

The winners of the contest each got a plaque which they hope helps lead to new customers.

Meanwhile, Logan Creek Soap won "Most Cheerful display" for its Dr. Seuss's the Grinch themed windows. Logan Creek is closed on Christmas eve but sure celebrated the holidays in style.