Local pasta shop secures grant to cook up bigger dreams of expanding

DOOR COUNTY — A local store is expanding their business after receiving a special grant and soon you might see their pasta on your dinner table.



Mario Micheli the co-owner of Clario Farmstead Pasta in Sturgeon bay explains how they came to the idea of opening a pasta shop.

The different types of froze pasta they currently sell at Clario.

Areas of the store they plan on expanding and changing into a pasta-making area.

Mario Micheli co-owns Clario Farmstead Pasta in Sturgeon Bay, He and his wife Claire Thompson, opened the store after experimenting in their own kitchen.

"What we noticed from our eggs was how great the pasta, how great it was like it was so much better than anything we'd ever had," Micheli said.

Opening the store also took some prodding from a friend.

"Our friend kinda slapped us and said you should sell this at the farmers market," Micheli said.

Since the store opened a year and a half ago they've been making their pasta at a commercial kitchen but always wanted to make it inside the store.

"So we decided we would take the leap and install a kitchen here" Micheli said.

The business owners took some classes to learn more about growing a business. As they were taking classes, the school suggested a USDA grant called the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Grant.

"We're just super happy to be able to install a kitchen here," Micheli said.

To their surprise, they were awarded nearly $170,000 to expand their store.

The USDA in partnership with the state of Wisconsin started the grant to help businesses develop and produce local and regional food products, like pasta.

For the owners, it was a shot in the dark seeing as other big businesses had applied for the grant.

"Every day that I'm producing in the kitchen here there'll be pasta fresh pasta of the day," Micheli said.

Clario Farmstead was among the winners of more than $23 million statewide.

With the help of the grant, they plan to distribute their pasta far beyond Sturgeon Bay.

"When we do that we've got a freezer truck that we're gonna be able to deliver with to all points in the state," Micheli said.

You can buy their pasta frozen at their shop along Third Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. They hope to begin construction for the new kitchen in May and then shoppers will have the option to buy the pasta frozen or fresh along with an opportunity to learn how to make pasta in the new space.