Local committee host open house for proposed new recreation centers in Door County

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A local committee is asking neighbors in Door County for input on a new indoor and outdoor community athletic complex.



"We wanna build something for both projects that's within the size and scope to be successful," said Steering Committee member, Kristen Jeanquart.

A proposal for a new indoor and outdoor recreational complex in Door County is still in its early phases.

"There's a lot more room for feedback with the indoor center and that's what we're looking for from the community," Jeanquart said.

On Thursday, the Steering Committee invites the public to an open house at the Door County Fire Company as part of a study for a new indoor recreational center.

"We're looking for community feedback, instead of getting a few people's point of view and opinions we want to kinda know what the community wants to use," Jeanquart said.

During the open house, neighbors will give feedback on an indoor complex and an outdoor improvement project for the athletic complex near Memorial Field in Sturgeon Bay.

"That's been an issue that various groups in the city have been talking about for quite a long time," Josh Van Lieshout the City Administrator of Sturgeon Bay said.

The improvements for the fields would modernize the athletic fields.

"Not only updating the athletic fields themselves but incorporating some community elements into that," Jeanquart said.

Josh Van Lieshout the City Administrator of Sturgeon Bay says that the results of this project will be a good investment for the community.

"I think it's a good project and good opportunity to make those investments now and they should last for a very very long time," Van Lieshout said.

The open house is the first step for both complexes to move forward.

"There's a lot that remains to be seen this is the very first of what I'm sure will be many public steps along the way and it's exciting," Van Lieshout said.

Thursday the open house is from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Door County Fire Company, and if you can't attend the Steering Committee is asking you to send your input for the complexes via email to: athleticcomplexfeedback@sturgeonbaywi.gov.

