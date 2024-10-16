Key issues in Door County that could affect the presidential election

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County is one of the several closely watched counties in Wisconsin. With the election getting closer some key issues that could win the election for either political party.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Small business owner Bonnie Mirkiewicz say she's a registered Republican that is voting Democrat this election.

'I'm a registered Republican... Don't listen to Democrats... Listen to the Republicans who have worked under Trump... They are open they're courageous. Why would they lie?" Mirkiewicz said.

Mirkiewcz owns Forever Grateful a boutique in Sturgeon Bay and says she believes the most important issue this election, is maintaining democracy and women's health care.

When she first posted political signs outside of her boutique she says she lost business. She says that this election her and her partner believe that being silent is the last thing they should do.

Allin Walker is the Treasurer of the Democratic Party of Door County and he believes that the biggest issue this election is former President Trump.

"I think the real issue is Mr. Trump himself. That folks are relatively convinced that Kamala Harris will be good for the country but they're not absolutely convinced that Mr. Trump will be bad for the country," Walker said.

Walker says that this election feels like it is fundamentally important.

Bob Cozby lives in Sturgeon Bay and says this election the prices of groceries is an issue impacting his vote.

"When I go grocery shopping you know I'm from Texas, I like meat and potatoes and I'll go by there and I'll pick up packages of meat and I'll just say I'll wait till pay day again because I can't afford a lot of that stuff."

Stephanie Soucek the Chair of the Republican Party of Door County says that the issues they're hearing about is the cost of living and Border Security.

"As you could see the polls tightening I think that does show that the message is getting out there. The two, the two top issues that we are pushing is are talking about the economy and high cost of living or inflation and border security," Soucek said.

Soucek says that the Republican Party of Door County does encounter split voters so they are encouraging those who are already aligned with Republican values to vote Republican this Election.

While Door County is known for accurately predicting the winner of the Presidential Election, both parties are well aware and plan on continuing to campaign until Election Day.

