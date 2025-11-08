Keep your holidays merry: watch out for AI and online scams

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The holidays bring busy stores, crowded streets, and the rush to find that perfect gift. But this season, shoppers also face a new threat: scams powered by artificial intelligence

This holiday season, Todd Trimberger says stopping by the store is the best way to make sure your holiday gifts are exactly what you expect no fake ads, no surprises.

"I know it’s not delivered to your front door, but you can see it and touch it and make sure it’s the quality that you want." He said, "Whether it’s a lower price point or a higher price point, you know what you’re getting. You’re walking out of my store with that item."

Experts say shopping in person is safer. The Better Business Bureau notes that misleading social media ads are the most common scams during the holidays.

As you scroll through your feed, those tempting offers for gifts or deals could catch your eye but it’s important to be cautious.

"AI is opening a whole new door," Dawn Fischer the owner of Wilkins & Olander said.

Artificial intelligence is showing up in advertising, too. Fischer says staying authentic is key to her brand, and showing real people, not computer-generated images, helps customers know they can trust what they see.

"Not everything on our website is one of our employees, but it is an actual person. It isn’t a made-up AI," Fischer said.

Before you click to buy, the BBB recommends checking the business profile and reviews on BBB.org so your holidays stay merry, not scammed.