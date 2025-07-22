Jet Ski rentals hit pause at Whitefish Bay launch as town cites insurance concerns; future remains uncertain

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Door County jet ski rental company is hoping to use a lakeside boat launch as an additional location for its operations, but the town of Sevastopol says insurance issues must be resolved first.

Josh Julian, owner of Door County Jet Ski Rentals, says he was told last August he could no longer use the Whitefish Bay boat launch and faced push back when he tried again this year.

"There’s an area that I go to, and I have been going to in the past, which had never been a problem," Josh Julian, owner of Door County Jet Ski Rentals said.

NBC 26 spoke off-camera with Town Chair Dan Woelfel at Sevastopol Town Hall.

He says the issue comes down to insurance and at the moment the town isn’t covered to allow Door County Jet Ski Rentals to operate from the dock.

"They’re claiming that if there’s an accident in the water, it could come back on their insurance," Julian said. "Like, no if there’s an accident in the water, it comes back on me."

At a parks meeting last month, the Parks Committee voted to deny Julian access to the launch following a recommendation from Town Chair Woelfel, who said it would be difficult to secure coverage from the town’s insurance company through underwriting.

"I told them I could actually add them or my insurance can add them onto mine to essentially say, ‘Hey, you guys can be on my insurance, and if something happens, you won’t be responsible," Julian said.

Town Chair Dan Woelfel says the board will have further discussions about Door County Jet Ski Rentals at an upcoming meeting.