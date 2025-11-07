DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Ice Age Scenic Trail, which stretches across Wisconsin and ends on the peninsula, attracts visitors from around the world. Its scenic route draws hikers, nature lovers, and travelers eager to explore the state’s unique landscapes.

One hiker, Saito Masafumi of Japan, known online as “Masa," has captured widespread attention and become a local celebrity as he makes his way across Wisconsin, earning a growing following in the Ice Age Trail community.

We spoke with some who have been keeping track of 'Masa,' to learn more about the hike, watch below:

Japanese hiker becomes a local celebrity on Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail

“You can go on social media and look up the Ice Age Trail, and you’ll see his posts. He usually says every day or every couple of days where he is," Helen Bacon, the District One Alder in the city of Sturgeon Bay, said.

She’s been tracking the Japanese hiker’s journey, checking his updates on her phone daily.

“He’s what you call a through hiker. He started walking, and he’s still walking," Bacon said

Since starting his journey on September 12, Masa has drawn attention from fellow hikers, with many stopping to take photos or even hiking alongside him.

“The other thing that they’re doing, you’re seeing they’re leaving ‘trail magic,’ which is another term for if you’re on a long-distance trail, people will leave goodies on the trail, bottles of water or candy bars," Ice Age Trail steward Kevin Quinn said.

Quinn also explained what makes Masa’s journey so special.

"Hiking the Ice Age trail has been mostly a Wisconsin resident kind of experience and so I think people get really excited when they see someone coming from, especially out of the country not just out of the state to hike the trail," Quinn said.

Masa was unavailable for an interview, but sources say he plans to return to Japan after completing his hike in about a week. Quinn notes that Masa's even had multiple people offer to drive him to the airport when he flies home.

After nearly a month of hiking, Masa's final reward will be well worth the wait, one of the trail's most amazing sights.