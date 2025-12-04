DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Each year, Gibraltar High School hosts its beloved senior luncheon, bringing together longtime residents and alumni for a festive holiday meal.

For many, the event brings back cherished memories of their school days.

Watch below as we spoke with alum at the luncheon who told us more about their luncheon memories:

"It's still fun to come back," senior citizens reunite at Gibraltar school for annual holiday luncheon

"It was a lot of years that I went to this school, and it looked completely different at the time," Chuck Erickson, Gibraltar alum, said.

Erickson, a 1970 graduate of Gibraltar High School, has been attending the annual luncheon for as long as he can remember.

"It's still home," Erickson said.

He says it’s the perfect opportunity to see old friends and make new connections.

"It's still fun to come back," Erickson said.

And he’s far from the only alum who feels that way.

"It's good for everyone to socialize. You need to see people that you know, talk, and just open yourself up to new people and old people, older friends that you’ve had forever—high school friends," Lynn Hass, Gibraltar alum, said.

One guest shared that she has been coming to the luncheon for almost three decades.

"I’ve been coming since [1996]," one guest said.

Longtime Gibraltar office staff say the luncheon has been held for that long—or even longer.

Wilson De-Voe, a Gibraltar senior and student council president, says it’s an event the community always looks forward to.

"I know it’s been a very well-respected and very annual tradition. I’m sure they’d all be very sad if it went away," Wilson De Voe said.

As this year’s lunch wraps up, the student council says they’ll begin making calls again in September, ensuring the tradition continues for years to come. Alumni can also view digitized yearbooks on a whiteboard outside the high school gym.