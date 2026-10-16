'It's like the last hurrah:' Sister Bay community leaders prepare for 80th annual Fall Fest this weekend

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two words (Fall Fest) have appeared in many places across Sister Bay ahead of this weekend.

"It's very exciting to see the community come together to put on this festival," Sister Bay Advancement Association executive director Abby Doobie said.

The 80th annual Fall Fest is this weekend, with activities and live music across the village.

While expected high winds are canceling the arts and crafts show and ferris wheel rides Friday, Doobie says that the vibes are still high.

"What I'm looking forward to for this event is that everybody has a safe and fun time, and everybody is getting the experience that they are looking for," she said.

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Sister Bay community leaders prepare for 80th annual Fall Fest

Rolf Johnson, one of the owners of Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant and Butik Incorporated, agrees. His establishments, Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant and Butik and Stabbur Beer Garden at Al Johnson's, will be one of the music venues open on Friday.

"It's been bigger and bigger every year, weather regardless," Johnson said on his experience as a co-owner during Fall Fest. "(It's) usually one of our bigger weekends. It's like the last hurrah."

Doobie and Johnson are both Door County natives, and the Fall Fest activities have been with them since childhood.

"As a kid, I came here with my parents and I was most excited for the ping pong ball drop," Doobie said.

"Carnivals would come from out of town and set up ferris wheels and stuff like that," Johnson said.

For them, this weekend is more than a festival.

"It's a time for everybody to come together and enjoy the town that we get to call home," Doobie said.

The 80th annual Sister Bay Fall Fest will run from Friday until Sunday evening.