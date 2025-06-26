“It's going to cost a lot regardless”; Baileys Harbor looks at marina’s future

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — As the town of Baileys Harbor looks at ways to keep its marina open, residents are sharing their thoughts on what they think should happen next.



The town of Baileys Harbor is looking for a way to keep its marina despite the high annual costs of dredging it clear of sand.

We spoke with people around Baileys Harbor to gather their thoughts on a potential move:

"I know it's gonna cost a lot regardless," Baileys Harbor resident Maggie Moroney said. "I think maybe just improvements or just having to redo it, they’re going to do what they have to do."

Moroney grew up in Baileys Harbor, and while the future of the marina remains uncertain, she believes the town will find a solution.

"I know we have problems with this one, like if they have to dredge it out every year," Moroney said.

The engineering firm Bairds and Associates recently presented a concept to the town board that would relocate the marina to Anclam Park. But as of now, it is still just a proposal.

NBC 26 previously reported that Baileys Harbor has spent $300,000 over the past two years to maintain the harbor.

"If at the end of the day there is a lot of benefit to the town in moving this, then yeah, go right ahead," Bimal Sen, a visitor to the area, said.

Sen says if it benefits the community, relocating the marina could be the right move.

"I would love for this to be here forever, but I think at the end of the day you gotta look at all these things the sentimental value, the economic factor, everything and then decide," Sen added.

NBC 26 has reached out to the engineering firm about the proposal to move the marina, but we haven’t heard back. However, the town chair says they expect to share more soon.