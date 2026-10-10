'It's been fun:' Sister Bay quilting gift shop closes permanently on Saturday

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A few years ago, Virginia Erickson had an idea.

"I came into Door County and saw an empty store and though 'oh, this would be a fun place,'" Erickson said.

That fun place became Twice the Quilt and More, a Sister Bay shop that sells quilts along with other accessories.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Sister Bay quilting gift shop closes permanently on Saturday

For Erickson, owning the store came with some memorable moments.

"There's an attachment that happens between a person and a quilt that is heartwarming to see," she said. "It's happened numerous of times."

Erickson typically closes Twice the Quilt and More around this time of year. But on Saturday, she closed it down permanently.

"I'm sort of tired," Erickson said on why she decided to close the store. "It's nice to be up here for tourism season, but being tied down in retirement is something I'm ready to loosen up and have more free time."

As an owner, Erickson helped other quilters sells their pieces.

This included Laura Ott from West De Pere, who has sold her work at the store for three years.

"(I was) disappointed," Ott said about her reaction on the store closing. "But (I am) also grateful that I was given the opportunity to have things here, and happy for (Erickson) to be able to retire."

For Ott, Twice the Quilt and More was her only retail partner, and its closure leaves a void for quilters like her across the region.

But for Erickson, locking up for the last time marks the start of a new chapter. She says that she will continue to quilt and will look to sell items online using Twice the Quilt and More's website.

"It's been fun, and it's on to something else now," she said.