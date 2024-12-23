'It's been fantastic' neighbors in Door county enjoying the snow

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Many are enjoying the fresh-fallen snow after the snow squall Thursday evening.



Bay Shore Outfitters Sturgeon Bay location ski rentals and snowshoes available

Peninsula State Park covered in snow from Thursday's snowfall

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northeast Wisconsin in effect on Monday morning



"I'm hopeful that it sticks for a month or two at least" Kit Collins said.

Neighbors in Door county are excited for the snow this winter after the snow last year was a little bit lighter.

"Last winter was really not a great winter for cross country skiing. So it's nice to have the early snow" Amanda Brooker said.

Store Manager of the Bay Shore Outfitters, Sturgeon bay location Amanda Brooker says that seeing the snow this year is refreshing.

"We had one really good snow storm and it was a very short window of rentals last year" Brooker said.

Bay Shore has seen ski rentals go out since Thursday.

"We had a couple rentals go out up north the trails are rolled and tracked" Brooker said.

Sturgeon Bay reported 4.3 inches of snow from the storm.

On Sunday Kit Collins and Colten Stevens enjoyed the snow at Peninsula State Park with their dog.

"Oh god she loves the snow" Collins said.

Collins typically spends the holidays on the peninsula with her family.

"Every year my family comes up to Door County right before the Christmas holidays" Collins said.

With the snow fall Thursday night, her family made perfect timing traveling up just a day later.

"It's been fantastic we got up actually the day after the big snow so we all came up on Friday and it's been just lovely to explore around" Collins said.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Northeast Wisconsin in effect from Monday morning until Monday evening.