'It would be a cozy spot,' Drömhus prepares new bakery space

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Last November, NBC 26 reported on a summer porch bakery in Sturgeon Bay whose partnership with a local restaurant kept the treats coming. Construction is now underway at their new bakery space.

"When you walk in [the bakery], it's going to be all wallpaper," said Heather Popp, the owner of Drömhus.

Popp shared her plans for a new space in Sturgeon Bay, set to open this spring.

"We're putting a bakery, and the bakery is designed to help with giving us baked goods and treats for the restaurant," Popp said.

With construction underway at the restaurant, preparations are beginning for the new bakery space. Popp says it will include a small seating area for customers.

Rebecca Tilly, the baker behind Becca Bakes, began with a pop-up at Drömhus and now oversees their bakery operations.

"It was just so unexpected. I didn’t [sic] it was just a hobby, and as a hobby I was pretty good at, so it just kept growing and growing," Rebecca Tilly said.

She says turning the space into a full bakery has been an exciting milestone.

"It's a beautiful space, and to turn it into a bakery, I think is like an amazing idea. I mean, it's been a whirlwind," Tilly said.

Chuck Sully, a longtime patron of Drömhus, says he is looking forward to the new bakery space opening.

"I think it would be a cozy spot," Chuck Sully said.

He joked that the bakery’s greenhouse windows offer a front-row view of the storm’s aftermath.

"Have a quiche or something here, and you can look at what the storm did," Sully said.

Popp hopes to welcome visitors into the new space by April.