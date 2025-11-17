From porch to café: Pop-up bake shop leads to new opportunity for Door County baker

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — You’ve heard of porch pirates, but what about porch pies?

What started as a summer porch bakery in Sturgeon Bay is now continuing indoors this winter, thanks to a partnership with a local restaurant keeping the treats coming.

Watch below as we talk with the owner of a local porch bakery, now teaming up with a nearby business to keep the treats coming:

From porch to café: Becca Bake’s joins Drömhus this winter

"I see it all the time. In Green Bay it's a lot more popular," Becca Bake's owner, Rebecca Tilley, said.

Last summer, Tilley launched Becca Bake’s from her Sturgeon Bay porch, sharing her homemade baked goods with neighbors and building a local following.

"I started putting it just in my little pop-up bakery and people were like, there was a craze for it," Tilley said.

She was inspired by her grandma, who sells baked goods from her front porch in Florida. The trend has been growing across Wisconsin since 2017, when it became legal to bake and sell from home.

"I don't think anyone in Door County was doing the ‘come get the bakery from the house’ or the pop-up right up front," Tilley said.

Now you can find Becca Bake’s goods at Drömhus in Sturgeon Bay on Mondays, as the weather starts to get colder.

"I don't think anything can beat what she bakes," Customer Mike Adams, said.

Adams has quickly become a morning regular at Becca Bake’s.

"I guess it's the second time that Becca's had this pop-up bakery," Adams said.

Between trips to Chicago and Door County, Drömhus is his first stop when he returns.

"We wanted to do a pop-up first to see if it would work, and it was so successful the first day that we decided to keep going," Drömhus owner, Heather Popp, said.

After tasting Rebecca’s treats, Heather Popp, who runs Drömhus, knew they belonged in her café.

"So we're just gonna do Mondays with Becca, and then we'll be selling Becca's treats probably starting this Thursday," Popp, said.

Drömhus plans to open their new Sturgeon Bay space by spring, where Becca’s Bakes — and potentially other bakers could call home.