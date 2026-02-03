DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Farming runs deep for many across Wisconsin, and one Forestville farmer is being recognized for carrying on that tradition.

For Tyler Baudhuin farming isn’t just work, it’s a way of life he inherited from generations before him.

Watch below to learn more about Baudhuin and the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer award he won:

"It runs deep," Forestville farmer wins Outstanding Young Farmer Award

“It runs deep," Tyler Baudhuin said.

He grew up working on the family farm, following in the footsteps of generations before him.

“My earliest memories were my mom taking me in for a check-up before 4-kindergarten or first grade, and I remember coming home and being upset my dad baled hay without me," Baudhuin said.

Baudhuin’s dedication to farming has earned him statewide recognition. He was recently named a Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer, an award honoring young farmers for excellence in agriculture, conservation, and community leadership.

“I just wake up, put my shoes on the same feet every day, and go to work and mind my own business. So for them to pick me, it was a really honorable experience," Baudhuin said.

Baudhuin is proud to carry on a family farming legacy that dates back nearly 100 years.

The Baudhuin Farm in Forestville has been in the family since the 1940s, starting with his paternal great-grandfather. Today, the operation spans over 900 acres and includes 700 cows, with 380 housed in this barn alone.

“When my dad was a kid, there were 14 dairy farms on Mill Road. Now there are just two left," Baudhuin said.

He says it shows how much family dairy farming has changed, and how farms passed down through generations are now rare.

“I mean, it really shows what’s happened to the industry as a whole in the state. We lose so many good farms every year. It’s sad," Baudhuin said.

He hopes his children will one day take over, keeping the farm in the family for a fifth generation.