Inside Triple E News: Southern Door elementary's student-run newscast

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Students at a Door County elementary school are already getting a hands-on experience and learning how to report the news on television.

"Good morning, Southern Door Eagles," Kalla, a Triple E News anchor said.

At Southern Door Elementary, students take the lead as anchors on their own weekly newscast, a different kind of newsroom, run by students.

"We have to say things that are happening, like field trips — we tell them that," Kalla said.

Like Royce and Kalla, fifth-grade Triple E News anchors who’ve been part of the team for two years now.

"I just like the endings and the intros how they can come up with some cool stuff," Royce said.

The program was started five years ago by school counselor Harly Doughty, who wanted a fun and engaging way to share information with students and families.

"Instead of just sending a million emails or telling kids, 'Hey, this is what’s going on this week.'" she said, "I thought it would be a really fun idea if we did the news," school counselor Harly Doughty, said.

Students must be nominated by a teacher and recognized as positive role models to join Triple E News.

"We reach out to the third-grade teachers and ask who would be a good role model and leader to represent our school as a Triple E leader," Kaylor DeLaet, the Behavior Interventionist at Southern Door Elementary school, said.

The newscast is filmed on Wednesdays and airs the following Monday.

"The kids are excited ‘Oh, it’s Monday, I get to watch the news!’" Doughty said. "Everyone knows that on Monday, Triple E News comes out, and the teachers have it set up and ready to go in the morning."

Triple E News is available to watch on Southern Door’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.