DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A bartender at Husby’s confirmed that a former owner, Chad Kodanko, set his sweatshirt supporting Charlie Kirk on fire.

The Sheriff’s Department says that no investigation is underway because no formal complaint was filed.

Watch below to learn how more safety measures are in place for the event after the incident at Husby's:

Incident at Sister Bay bar prompts extra security for Cherry Drop

Kodanko has not responded to NBC26's requests for comment but posted a statement on Facebook in part saying:

"...I want to apologize for my inappropriate behavior and for all of the damage it has caused to the employees.... My goal has never been to divide people and my actions did that...."

Hundreds have commented on Facebook, many criticizing Husby’s, and in Kodanko's statement he says he has received threats.

The Sheriff’s Office says extra security will be in place at this year’s Cherry Drop outside Husby’s.

Radio 106.9 The Lodge, which organizes the event, adds that the local community is moving on.

"A local incident that happened here recently, much of the local community and people around here have already been past it. So what's happening on the ground feels a little bit different than what people are seeing on social media," Jaime Forest of The Lodge, said

Last year, more than 4,000 people gathered along Highway 42 to watch the Cherry Drop.

"So as much as I say oh maybe it's cold and people won't come out, you know they'll throw on their blaze orange and their ice fishing gear and the hardcores are gonna come out and we're gonna have a great time," Forest said.

NBC26 also contacted Husby’s current ownership, who referred to a statement online apologizing for Kodanko’s actions.

Organizers say the street will remain closed two hours longer, until 12:30, as the event continues to grow.