Inaugural Jazz on Jefferson Festival welcomes neighbors in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — It's time to get into the groove at the first ever Jazz on Jefferson Festival, welcoming visitors and neighbors alike to Door County's music scene.

"It's an amazing event that they're starting here," said Crane's Landing owner Laurel Bennett, who was one of the event's vendors. "My husband and I have been jazz and blues lovers from way back. We come from an area in Iowa that is phenomenal in the jazz scene. So, I'm really hopeful that this is going to be just as big as the one we're used to."

"I love anything that's outside," said Barry Tillis, who frequently visits Door County from Illinois. "So, I think it's a good start right here. I think it's a good concept."

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Jazz on Jefferson Festival welcomes neighbors in Sturgeon Bay

According to organizers, the inaugural festival was presented by two Jefferson St. businesses, MUSE and Drömhus, and featured indoor and outdoor performances from bands across the Midwest.

For its organizers, the event is an example of the jazz community showing up.

"Communication is key," Jazz on Jefferson co-organizer Heather Popp said on the preparation that went into the event. "A lot of text threads, a lot of emails, a lot of favors. A lot of 'pretty please, could you help us out with this.' Now, we're here."

For those in attendance, Sunday's event was a great way to celebrate Labor Day weekend.

"I think it's an amazing opportunity for people to get one more great weekend in," Bennett said.

The first note has played. Now, organizers hope the song keeps going.

Although Jazz on Jefferson is a new event, organizers told NBC 26 that they are already looking into bringing it back next year.