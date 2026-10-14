'I wouldn't trade it for anything': Door County maple syrup vendor still going strong at 90-years-old

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — As the owner of Sohns Sugar Bush in Fish Creek, Louis Sohns knows a thing or two about maple syrup.

"You gotta be born in it to like it as much as I do," Sohns said.

This includes its production.

"It takes anywhere from 43 to 50 gallons of sap to make a gallon of syrup," he said.

The sugars.

"It's different every year," he said.

Along with the lighter and darker syrups at the market.

"I always say, when it's light, it's right," he said.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Door County maple syrup vendor still going strong at 90 years old

Sohns says he's not as mobile as he used to be.

His son-in-law, Charlie Eckhardt, gives taste tests and sells the syrup to neighbors.

But Sohns, who turned 90 years old a few weeks ago, says that he is not stopping soon.

"The people from got me enjoyed it, and that was a big thing," Sohns said on what keeps him going. "They'd come back every year. I've had some customers that have been coming for over 40 years."

This year, Sohns Sugar Bush spent its first season at the Jacksonport Farmer's Market, and manager Sue Jarosh appreciates Sohns's humor and wisdom as a Door County native.

"It's been a lot of fun," Jarosh said. "He's very knowledgeable about Door County, and the old stories, he's got them all."

"It's important," she added about Sohns being at the market. "People ask about how things were in the good old days. It's just wonderful."

For Sohns, that connection goes both ways.

"I've met some awfully wonderful people in my life," he said. "I wouldn't trade it for anything."

The Jacksonport Farmer's Market will return for its 2027 season in May. Sohns Sugar Bush looks to return next year depending on the weather.