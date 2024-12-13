How to keep your pets warm and safe from extreme temperatures

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 stopped by a local pet store in Sturgeon Bay to learn more about how we can keep are pets warm in these extreme temperatures.



Christine Saurer co-owner of the Door County Dog Store, explains how to protect your pets from the cold

The American Veterinary Medical Association says the belief of dogs and cats being more resistant to the cold than people is false

Cesar Escobar describes how he knows it's when the weather is too much for his dog to be outside

With the winter weather humans aren't the only ones that should be getting their winter gear ready.

Christine Saurer and her husband own the Door County Dog Store, in sturgeon bay. With the colder weather she says this month, business has been busy.

"Soon as the cold weather hits people are coming and looking for sweaters, for fleeces, for jackets, lighted collars boots" Saurer said.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association,

"It's common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it's untrue."

Items like sweaters or boots, can help protect pets in the cold but keeping them safe, means more than keeping them warm.

"We have paw friendly salt. Paw thaw, safe for the dogs" Saurer said.

Standard ice melting salt can irritate, or even burn your pet's feet Saurer said.

She says that the Door County Dog store has treatments for pets that may have stepped in those salts.

"Balm that you can put on the dogs paws. And you just put it on their paws and it protects it from the salt" Saurer said.

At the store Thursday, Cesar Escobar was out buying some new gear for his dog, whose nickname is "Squeeze."

"It gets really cold really quick, so it's important you know I figure, if my hands can't take it, he probably can't take it" Escobar said.

It's important for pet owners to be aware of the extreme weather and the bottom line is if it's too cold for you it's too cold for them, too.

"There's a lot of different products out there for to take care of your dog and protect your dog" Saurer said.

The American Veterinary Medical Association also recommends shortening walk times in cold weather and, wiping down your pets after walks to get rid of any chemical products - like salt or antifreeze - they may have picked up.