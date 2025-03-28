How tariffs could shift gears on auto sales

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — While the tariffs might not affect the cars currently on the lot, if you're looking to buy a vehicle before they take effect, now might be the time.



Patriot Motors in Sturgeon Bay discusses customers reaching out to purchase vehicles before the tariff takes effect.

Patriot Motors explains how those tariffs could also impact domestic cars

Christopher Parzych, while browsing for cars, expresses concerns about rising auto prices.

"These tariffs, I think, are going to affect the auto industry big" Customer Christopher Parzych said.

Earlier this week, President Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on all cars not made in the United States.

"We did have one customer that, of course, bought from us. She asked if we had anything available before the prices may go up," Stefan Gerlei, Assistant General Manager at Patriot Motors in Sturgeon Bay, said.

He says they've received calls from customers asking to purchase vehicles before the tariffs take effect on April 2nd, and that customers could start seeing the impact of the tariff prices as early as mid-April.

While they primarily sell domestic vehicles, Frank Wood, the Assistant General Manager, says those could also be affected.

"A lot of parts do come from Canada and Mexico. Some final destination points that come out from the build are outside of the U.S.," Wood said.

On Friday, Christopher Parzych, who was browsing for vehicles, expressed concern about the potential for rising costs.

"I don't think they're going to have a choice but to lean into domestically made cars, and I think maybe that's the whole reason for the tariffs," Parzych said.

Wood explains that although the tariffs are set to take effect, it's still unclear how much prices will rise.

"Unfortunately, we've still not been given any information from the manufacturers of what that looks like" Wood said.

Patriot Motors says that to avoid buying a new car, regular maintenance will help keep your vehicle in good shape.