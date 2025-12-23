DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — With holiday traveling comes holiday traffic, and Door County is experiencing the surge as the area enters the peak holiday season

Watch below as we learn more about what the holiday traffic looks like in Door County:

Holiday traffic on the rise in Door county as visitors arrive for the season

"We're traveling up to Door County for a couple of days," Chris Northrop, who's traveling up from Illinois, said.

Chris Northrop stopped to fill up at the Kwik Trip on South Duluth Avenue.

"[Driving up] mainly to visit my mother who is up in Sister Bay," Northrop said.

Many visitors like Chris are heading north, and at the Amoco just off County Highway BB, traffic at the pumps is picking up.

"People travel away from the area, but now they're coming back for the holiday, gonna have Christmas and New Year, so we've been getting a lot of traffic lately," Amoco Assistant Manager Jeff Sandberg said.

Sandberg says Monday brought so much business that they had to empty the cash registers multiple times, a task usually reserved for the summer rush.

"We are still seeing quite a few people who like to come up for the holidays," Juliana Behme with the Door County Tourism Zone said.

Behme of the Door County Tourism Zone says visitors are still coming in as the county pushes to be a year-round destination.

"I've talked to several lodging providers, and it's looking really good for the winter," Behme said.

Destination Door County reports increased traffic as visitors check out locations from the newly released holiday film Cherry Pie Christmas, with more than two thousand people from 19 states taking part in the trail so far.