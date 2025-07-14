Historic Anderson Dock renovation aims to preserve tradition and curb graffiti

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Painting names on Anderson Dock has long been a tradition, but some have expanded it to marking the cement as well. The Ephraim Historical Foundation hopes that planned renovations will help reduce unwanted graffiti, preserving the past while still allowing visitors to leave their mark on history.

Cody Shreck, Executive Director of the Ephraim Historical Foundation, says the tradition dates back to the early 1900s.

"You had people getting out of their boats around the turn of the century and painting the name of their vessels on the side of the building," Shreck said.

But some people have been taking that tradition a little too far.

The historical foundation explains how this longstanding tradition goes back 100s of years, but is only allowed in Village permitted areas, watch below:

"When it does evolve into spray-painting graffiti or things on the side of the dock, it does start to impact the dock itself," Shreck said.

The Village of Ephraim plans to renovate Anderson Dock, extending its lifespan while preserving its historic character.

The $1.4 million project will include new retaining walls, a wider sidewalk, and refurbishment of the Helgeson Memorial.

"You know it’s gonna be fresh concrete, and we definitely don’t want people graffitiing on the concrete. That’s not something we encourage, it’s strictly on the building," Shreck said.

For Mackenna Reeves, writing her family’s name on Anderson Dock has been a tradition for the past three decades.

"When we came in, we always stopped to check and see if our names are still there," Mackenna Reeves said.

She says it's fun to keep the tradition alive, but there’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

"I think that’s kinda crazy. Let people have their fun, but also, there’s a boundary to be respectful," Reeves said.

Lindsey Wilson says that marking the wrong areas could discourage people from visiting.

"If we do it in places it's not supposed to be, like on the ground or on the posts around the dock, it’s going to ruin the integrity of the beautiful history that’s here," Lindsey Wilson said.

The village advises that if anyone is seen marking areas other than the designated building, residents should contact the Village Administrator or the Door County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number.