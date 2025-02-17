Watch Now
Highway closed after car crash

EGG HARBOR FIRE SUNDAY CRASH.jpg
Courtesy: Egg Harbor Fire Department
EGG HARBOR FIRE SUNDAY CRASH.jpg
DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — According to a Facebook post from the Egg Harbor Fire Department just before 9 p.m. Sunday State Highway 42 will be closed for several hours due to a car crash.

Chief MacDonald says power lines are hanging low in the area and a power pole will need to be replaced before the highway can open again.

NBC 26 spoke with Door County dispatch Sunday. They did not have anyone available to answer questions about the crash as of Sunday evening.

We will provide updates on air and online as they become available.

