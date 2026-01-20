Helping neighbors and staying safe: how Door county prepares for frigid conditions

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Residents are taking precautions to stay safe in the frigid conditions, stocking up on supplies, preparing their homes, and checking in on neighbors. Officials urge everyone to take steps to protect themselves and help those around them during the deep freeze.

“We’re getting a lot of people that are getting salt and getting ready, you know, preparing to buckle down and stay inside," Brandon Bertz, Assistant manager at Door County Ace Hardware, said.

Bertz says having the right tools can make getting through winter much easier.

“It’s typically a couple different shovels, and a snowblower is always helpful,” Bertz said.

Door County Emergency Management advises keeping a kit in your car with blankets, jumper cables, and other essentials in case you get stuck. They also remind residents to check on neighbors, especially the elderly.

“There’s a decent number of people that come in to help their neighbors, just to make it easier to manage, especially for some of our elderly," Bertz said.

Sturgeon Bay Assistant Chief of Police Dan Brinkman says he’s been helping a neighbor who lives across the street.

“So I’ve been doing that for quite some time my neighbor next to me has been doing it with me," Dan Brinkman, Sturgeon Bay Assistant Chief of Police, said.

He says even small acts can go a long way this winter, grabbing mail, clearing a driveway, or checking that a furnace is clear are simple ways to help neighbors.

“The basic things to remember are just helping neighbors. That’s what we do," Brinkman said.

With temperatures expected to drop further this week, Door County warming centers will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, including the Senior Resource Center in Sturgeon Bay and all Door County library branches.