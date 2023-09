ELLISON BAY (NBC 26) — A GoFundMe page shows that more than $20,000 has been raised to help the employees who lost their jobs following a massive fire at Rawleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay.

The GoFundMe page organizer said eight of the workers lost everything because they were living at the resort.

Rawleys Bay Resort's owner has said the hotel will be closed for the foreseeable future.

The fire happened on Tuesday.

Firefighters said there were no injures.