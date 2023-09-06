Multiple counties respond to massive fire in Ellison Bay

Video shows crews battling the fire at Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay.

ELLISON BAY (NBC 26) — A massive fire is under investigation at Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay.

Sister Bay-Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht says the Sister Bay-Liberty Grove Fire Department and other fire crews were dispatched to Rowleys Bay resort, in Ellison Bay, just before 1 p.m.

"First arriving units found heavy fire in the basement and on the first floor. We were able to make an aggressive attack from the exterior-- because the amount of fire involved at that point, we did not go interior initially," Hecht said.

Chief Hecht said they had units from across the entire county respond, along with units from Kewaunee and Brown County.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

"Everybody all the occupants both the guests and the employees were able to exit, to leave the building on their own, prior to our arrival and everybody was able to be accounted for fairly quickly," Hecht said.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a Facebook post, the resort said that at this time the food service departments and the resort itself will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Hecht said it will be up to the insurance companies to determine if this is a total loss.

"We believe that there are sections of the building that potentially could be rehabilitated or safe," Hecht said.

However, he says he believes this fire is as much an emotional loss as it is a physical one.

"This is a very significant loss not only as an you know, an employee base for the community, but this resort has a lot of history," Hecht said.

Rowleys Bay Resort posted on Facebook that they are working to find arrangements for those who were planning to stay here. If you were one of those people and cannot make other arrangements, you can call 920-421-3005.