Gibraltar schools announce 4K program making major change next school year

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Later this year the 4K classrooms at Gibraltar Elementary will be full of students all day, instead of only half day as the elementary school transitions into a full day 4k program.



Gibraltar Elementary School Principal Lauren Ward talks about how the decision to a full day 4k program was made

One of the Gibraltar Elementary School 4K classrooms where students will be from 8am to 3:30pm next school year

Gibraltar teachers explain how this transition will give them more time for lesson plans and give students more time for social interactions

It's a welcome change for Gibraltar families.

"The overwhelming vibe has been positive support and excitement about the program that we've heard from the community" Principal Lauren Ward said.

Gibraltar Elementary school Principal Lauren Ward says they'll make the shift to full-day four 4k in September when the new school year begins.

"We were the only main land Door County school that was not doing a full day 4k and we should be so it's an easy yes" Ward said.

The decision comes after teachers and parents expressed how they saw students make the most of the half day program.

"It was something that came from our staff and our community where our staff was like hey we see the incredible benefits that these children are taking advantage of in the 4k program, they're growing, they're learning. We need more" Ward said.

NBC26 spoke with several teachers who said the transition will give them more time to expand their curriculum like tracing letters and counting numbers. The 4K students will also have more time for social interactions with peers.

The benefits of the new full day program go well beyond student education.

"Means that mom and dad can go to work, they can live their busy lives" Ward said.

For some, it alleviates a little bit of the stress in searching for affordable childcare.

"The affect on the community cannot be understated as far as what it will mean for individual families both financially and for what kind of programming their children will be invited into" Ward said.

The district is having a community meeting Thursday at Northern Door Children Center to discuss the changes especially for families who have a child turning four by September first.