Gibraltar Historical Association gets closer to fundraising goal for potential culture center

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Take a step back in time at the Alexander Noble House.

"He was considered one of the founding fathers of Fish Creek," said Laurie Buske, director of the Gibraltar Historical Association.

The house is run by the association, who is now eyeing another property on Fish Creek's main street, which would become the Heritage Harbor Cultural Center.

"This space will meet so many needs," Buske said.

It will be a place for the association to meet and keep their collection.

"Gibraltar Historical (Association) doesn't have storage," Buske said. "We have storage in five different parts of the community."

They need $675,000 for this project, and about 90% there, with the help of community donations and grants. They are not using taxpayer dollars.

For Buske, the funds mean a lot in preserving the town's past.

"To lose a building that's so important in this streetscape, it would change us forever," she said.

It's a message echoed by museum goers, including RuthAnn Burtner, who is visiting Fish Creek from Arizona.

"It's so wonderful to hear the history of people who lived in Fish Creek," Burtner said after visiting the Alexander Noble House. "I especially loved hearing about the women."

For her, discovering the town's past makes her even more excited for the cultural center's future.

"Every so often, things are taken over by franchises and too much touristy things," Burtner said. "Maintaining the values of the community is very important."

The Gibraltar Historical Association must reach its fundraising total by November for the project to happen. You can donate to it by going to the association's website.