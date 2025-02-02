Frosty Festivities in Fish Creek; checking out a Door County tradition

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — On Saturday fish creek hosted their 37 annual Winterfest, full of different events all weekend.



"It's tradition, it's like we gotta do it, we've been doing it so many years" Annette Foshey said.

For the past 30 years, the Foshey family has made sure they're in town for the winter fun.

"We started with just the four of us and we now are up to 20 of us" Mayna Foshey said.

Commemorating how many years they've attended with a homemade logo.

"So we add the years as we go along" Mayna Foshey said.

For Beth and Marshall who live in the Milwaukee area, they've been coming up to Door County for quite some time but this is their second time at Winterfest after being surprised by the itinerary the first time they came to the fest.

"We didn't know what to expect the games are sorta silly, the music's great, people are in a good mood and having fun" Marshall said.

Some of the fun includes nontraditional games like a bike toss ice bowling, long distance corn hole onto the ice and a toilet seat toss.

'It's been awesome there's so much to do" Michelle Bay said.

Michelle Bay frequently travels to Door County but never had the chance to experience Winterfest until Saturday.

"I didn't realize it was so spread out, cause you can definitely walk to a lot of different places and experience all the stuff that's going on, they've got a lot that's going on so it's interesting" Bay said.

For many at the event it's a chance to unwind and slow down in the winter months.

"It's a lot of fun, people sort of just let their guard down a little and chill in the middle of winter, it's a nice break so we'll probably be back again next year" Marshall said.

To wrap up Winterfest, Fish Creek will have their Fruit Loop run at 10:30am on Sunday.