DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Chicago-style foods could soon be served in this building in Jacksonport. The location, soon to become a full-service restaurant, marks a new chapter for a familiar Baileys Harbor food truck.

Typically, Wally’s Weenie Wagon can be found in Baileys Harbor, serving up Chicago-style hot dogs and gyros.

Watch below as we spoke with the owners of Wally’s Weenie Wagon to learn more about their new journey:

From truck to table: Wally’s Weenie Wagon rolls into a new home

Now, the popular food truck is taking a big step, securing a brick-and-mortar location in Jacksonport, marking a new chapter for the beloved local eatery.

"Gyros spit over on this side because, you know, everyone loves to see the gyros spit," Wally's Weenie Wagon owner, Wally Vartanian, said.

Wally Vartanian and his wife, Traci, have been running the Weenie Wagon since 2018. After searching for about three years, they finally secured a permanent location for their restaurant.

"We always kinda, I think, envisioned it eventually getting to the point of becoming a brick and mortar. It was just a question of when, and what the opportunity would be, and could we even afford it," Wally said.

Traci Vartanian says the decision made sense for their business.

"Ultimately, having just a food truck kinda limits you," Traci Vartanian, co-owner of Wally's Weenie Wagon, said.

When the weather turns rainy or cold, the food truck has to close since all seating is outdoors a limitation a brick-and-mortar location will solve.

With a permanent spot, they’ll also have more space to expand the menu and serve customers year-round.

"We are expanding our menu. I’m more excited for the breakfast items and things we’re going to do," Traci said.

Though their main location in Baileys Harbor is closed for the season, the food truck can still be found at Lake Fire Winery Thursday through Sunday.

The food truck isn’t going anywhere. Once the new restaurant opens, it will continue rolling with a whole new concept, while Wally’s Weenie Wagon restaurant in Jacksonport is expected to open by spring 2026.