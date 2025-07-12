DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — In Sturgeon Bay, a new tax on tourism-related purchases may soon show up at the bottom of your receipt. The half-percent charge could raise prices slightly, and the revenue is set to support local improvements.

Sturgeon Bay has been approved to implement a Premier Resort Area Tax.

A tourism-related tax would generate funds to support local improvement projects, watch below:

From Pennies to Pavement: Tourism-Related Tax Coming to Sturgeon Bay

The half-percent charge will apply to items the state considers tourism-related, including merchandise from shops like Novel Bay Books on Third Avenue.

"Lots of families coming that are vacationing here, campers, all sorts of tourists," Karlie Martens of Novel Bay Books said.

Martens says keeping the revenue local will make a real impact.

"That money staying here is just going to continue to grow and help support our families and our kids," Martens said.

Alderman Spencer Gustafson says the tax won’t impact most everyday purchases.

"It does stay away from some of the necessities like groceries, which are exempt," Alderman Spencer Gustafson said.

Local voters first approved the tax in 2018. After years of pushing for it, State Representative Joel Kitchens helped secure state approval.

"That data actually went into helping us get this legislation. I know Representative Kitchens used that referendum data and noted it in the state's work," Gustafson said.

The money will go toward road repairs, sidewalk upgrades, and stormwater improvements.

Some residents may be concerned about having to pay the tax, but Gustafon says the money staying in the community should help ease those concerns.

"I think it's palatable to hear that it's only gonna be about $30 to an average citizen," Gustafon said.

Alderman Gustafson says the Common Council will set a timeline for implementing the tax in the coming months.