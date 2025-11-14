From Japan to Wisconsin: one man’s journey on the Ice Age Trail

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A hiker from Japan is making his way across Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail, trekking hundreds of miles through forests and small towns while capturing attention online for his ambitious journey.

Saito Masafumi has gained a following on social media after traveling from Japan to Wisconsin to thru-hike the Ice Age Trail from start to finish. He started in September and is now nearing the end of his two-month journey.

“Tomorrow I finish [the trail], yeah, one week early," Saito Masafumi said.

He’s on a mission to hike all the U.S. National Scenic Trails. While walking with him, he mentioned he picked Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail because there’s nothing like hiking it in the fall.

“I am lucky I start just as leaves change," Masafumi said.

He says many people have welcomed him warmly in the different communities along the trail. He’s even watched Packers games and shown all the Wisconsin classics, like cheese curds.

“Yeah, I’m surprised," Masafumi said.

It’s turned him into a bit of a local celebrity in the hiking community, though he didn’t even realize it.

“I don’t access any information because I walked the trail for four days with no charged phone," Masafumi said.

More fanfare could be on the way. Masa says he plans to write about his experience when he gets home.

“Maybe later, December to January, I write the Ice Age stories. Maybe February or March, I update the Japanese outlet magazine website," Masafumi said.

Afterward, he says he hopes more people from overseas will come hike the trail too. On Friday, he plans to make his way to the end at Potawatomi Park to wrap up his two-month journey.