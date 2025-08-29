DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — When Caroline Cardamone started sharing 'day-in-the-life' videos about her work on Instagram, she never expected them to gain millions of views or to spotlight the behind-the-scenes world of Door County hospitality.

If her videos sound familiar, it's probably because they start with, 'Hi, I'm Caroline."

We caught up with Caroline to learn more about how she shares the behind-the-scenes life of Door County hospitality, watch below:

From inn to online fame: Behind the scenes with Innkeeper Caroline

"I'm the baker at an inn in a tourist destination, and I'm going to show you what my day is like," Caroline Cardamone, known as "Inn Keeper Caroline" said.

Cardamone never planned to become a content creator she graduated from college with a degree in German.

"I was interviewing for corporate positions that I just didn’t have any interest in at all," Cardamone said.

She used to visit Door County as a kid, but five years ago, she decided to spend a summer here to see where it might lead.

"I never knew what that decision would lead to, but I’m happy that I took a little bit of a risk and decided to go on a different path," Cardamone said.

After working a variety of jobs, she became an innkeeper and that’s when her content creation began.

She started filming “day-in-the-life” videos to give her family a clearer picture of what her job really looked like.

"My family thought I had a cool job I did have a cool job when I was an innkeeper too and they didn’t really know what I did. They’d be like, 'What do you do during the day," Cardamone said.

Making the content for fun, she didn't expect it to take off.

"No, definitely not," Cardamone said.

Now, with over 240,000 followers on Instagram and almost 140,000 followers on Tiktok she offers a behind-the-scenes look at life in Door County bringing more attention to the work that often goes unseen.

"They know the White Gull Inn as a tourist spot, but then get to see this other side of it. It’s just a whole other layer of getting to connect with the people who visit here," Cardamone said.

For now, Caroline can be found at the White Gull Inn in Fish Creek. But down the road, she hopes to open her own bakery.