From first day to final bell: Southern Door seniors look back on years of growth, gratitude, and goodbyes

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Southern Door High seniors are reflecting on their journey and sharing a special celebration with students from every grade.



Southern Door High School seniors celebrate their last day

Benjamin Grota, the Class of 2025 Valedictorian, and Marissa Shefchik, this year’s Salutatorian, on their last day of school.

The annual tradition of their senior parade

It’s a full-circle moment for these graduates, who began their academic journey in this very building as kindergartners.

Benjamin Grota is the class of 2025 Valedictorian at Southern Door High School.

“You know, it was a little bit tough, but I always knew I would have a unique journey," Grota said.

He started at Southern Door in 5K, 13 years ago. He’s now finishing his senior year with a perfect ACT score and a 4.0 GPA.

Looking back, he says he would give his younger self some advice about school.

“I think if I could go back, I would tell myself not to be too stressed, because everything will work out,” Grota said.

Wednesday marked the final day of school for 79 seniors at Southern Door High School, closing out a chapter filled with memories and milestones.

Marissa Shefchik, this year’s Salutatorian, started at Southern Door in 4 K.

“It’s been pretty relaxed since most of my classes are pretty much done," Shefchik said.

She finished just shy of a 4.0 GPA and aimed to finish at least third in her class.

“I never expected to achieve that and then get higher," Shefchik said.

Marissa credits her family for supporting her every step of the way and playing a key role in her success.

“I was less shy to talk to other people and more open to putting myself out there," Shefchik said.

She also says that teachers like Files challenged and motivated her to do her best.

“It always sounds a little cliché to say ‘make the best of it,' but I think they’re both incredible kids, and I wish them both the world," Files said.

As part of a beloved annual tradition, students from kindergarten through high school lined the halls to cheer on the graduating seniors and celebrate their hard work.

Both students plan to stay in Wisconsin after graduation. Ben will attend the University of Wisconsin–Madison, while Marissa will be attending the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay.