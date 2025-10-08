DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Christmas movie filmed in Door County last spring is finally being released, and local residents might notice more than just the familiar scenery.

One of the lead characters in A Cherry Pie Christmas shares a last name with a well-known local business.

From Dock to screen: The Door county fishermen behind a holiday movie character

The Great American Family holiday film was shot in Door County in late March, with scenes filmed at various businesses around the area.

"It's just been exciting to be involved and honestly, an honor to be a part of it," Kristie Henriksen, one of the owners of Henriksen's Fisheries said.

Kristie and Will Henriksen, owners of Henriksen Fisheries in Ellison Bay, were approached by the film crew during location scouting.

The team visited their shop as a potential filming site for A Cherry Pie Christmas.

"So we knew to some extent we'd be part of the movie, but they didn't really say how much," Will Henriksen, owner of Henriksen's Fisheries said.

They haven’t seen the movie yet, but they know some scenes were filmed on their fishing boat and that’s not the only possible connection to the story.

"In the movie, the main character Mitch is a commercial fisherman. His family fishes Door County," Will said.

That just happens to be Will’s real life he’s a second-generation commercial fisherman, just like one of the main characters, "Mitch" in the movie.

"Some folks at Destination Door County mentioned it to the writer, John [Stimpson], and they were like, we've got a family you need to meet'," Kristie said.

Originally, the writers named the character 'Mitch Henrick' but later, they decided to change it.

"So the main character’s name is Mitch Henriksen, spelled H-E-N-R-I-K-S-E-N," Kristie said.

Charlie Henriksen, Will’s dad and the original owner of Henriksen Fisheries, says he’s proud to see Door County featured and grateful the film highlights the everyday lives of commercial fishermen.

Knowing that your surname will be in a movie broadcast across the country, if not the world, is a pretty special feeling.

"I think it's pretty cool. I think it's neat that they're using our name. We're proud to be part of this movie," Charlie Henriksen said.

Though they’ll be working on Saturday, the Henriksens are excited to see the film that features their community. With their DVR set, they’ll be watching as soon as they get home.